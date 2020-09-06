Comparing Copa (NYSE:CPA) & EHang (NYSE:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Copa -10.25% 8.34% 3.61%

0.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 25.85 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -6.93 Copa $2.71 billion 0.84 $247.00 million $7.92 6.84

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copa 0 3 10 0 2.77

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.13%. Copa has a consensus target price of $90.73, suggesting a potential upside of 67.55%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Copa beats EHang on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

