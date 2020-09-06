Consensus Market Capitalization Achieves $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,290.85 or 1.00006253 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00200760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

