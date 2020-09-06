Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report sales of $90.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the highest is $92.08 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $81.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.20 million to $371.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 5,000,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

