Cosmos Trading Down 31.3% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $325.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $5.22 or 0.00050756 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,489,990 coins and its circulating supply is 202,705,387 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

