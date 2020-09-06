Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market cap of $9,250.11 and $1,952.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.83 or 0.05313427 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,699,005,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

