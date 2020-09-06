Cred Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Cred has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Bilaxy and IDEX. Cred has a market cap of $14.73 million and $2.74 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00124685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00225649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01597954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00167290 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

