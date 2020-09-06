Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

