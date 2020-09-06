Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $114,439.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.41 or 0.05274015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,375 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

