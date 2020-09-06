Cryptonex Hits One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Cryptonex has a market cap of $86.68 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00015233 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.