DEEX (DEEX) Market Cap Achieves $400,221.43

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $400,221.43 and approximately $518.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

