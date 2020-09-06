Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,211 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $81,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 450,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,424. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.