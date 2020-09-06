Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.06. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

DVN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,498,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

