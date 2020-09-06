Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $992.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,522,196 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

