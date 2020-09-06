Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 179,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,278. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

