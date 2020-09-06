Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives GBX 124.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

DC traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 83.75 ($1.09). 1,821,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87. The company has a market cap of $976.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

