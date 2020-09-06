Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives GBX 124.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

DC traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 83.75 ($1.09). 1,821,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87. The company has a market cap of $976.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17).

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit