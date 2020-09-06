Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. 2,820,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

