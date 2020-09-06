Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $30.02. 103,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $967.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

