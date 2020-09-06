EBCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $439,582.57 and $17.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.50 or 0.05260517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00051457 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

