Effect.AI Price Down 6.6% This Week (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $25.41 million and $198,119.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006319 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

