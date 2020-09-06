Elastos Market Cap Tops $32.35 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00018214 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00125999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00224228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01595114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167530 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z, BCEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

