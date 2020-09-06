Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Day

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Elrond has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $185.92 million and $11.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $13.56 or 0.00132707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

