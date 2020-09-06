Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $669,127.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DEx.top, CoinBene, Coinall, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

