Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives €8.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.33 ($9.79).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.