EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.97. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 58.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,661 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 603,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,142. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

