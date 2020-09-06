Esportbits Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $18,126.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00219384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.01648888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00165606 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

