Eterbase Coin (XBASE) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, DDEX, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.31 or 0.05247133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051826 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, DDEX, P2PB2B, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, IDEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.