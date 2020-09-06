Ether-1 Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 3% against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $184,146.92 and $15,597.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.