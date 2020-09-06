Ether Zero Price Reaches $0.0028 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $478,097.46 and $14,408.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.03451485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,338,152 coins and its circulating supply is 173,308,740 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

