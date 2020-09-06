Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Several research firms recently commented on EVK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Shares of EVK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.17. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.