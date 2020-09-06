Everus Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Everus has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and $676.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.05256937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,087 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.