Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 568,921 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 1,442,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

