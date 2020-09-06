ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ExOne by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 647,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

