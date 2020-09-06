Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Cap of $460,443.33

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $460,443.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $5.60 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.87 or 0.05274660 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

