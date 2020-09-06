FirmaChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00122384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00217934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.01632495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00164480 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.