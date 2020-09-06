FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $10.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $11.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 6,115,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,153. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

