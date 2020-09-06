FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

FSV stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $125.10. 79,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,445. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $130.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 20.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FirstService by 31.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

