FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 293.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.04. 690,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.11.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra raised shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

