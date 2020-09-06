FLETA (FLETA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.98 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $1.98 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00124222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00225247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.01591053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00165540 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,478,265 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

