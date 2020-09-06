Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 79.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,707. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

