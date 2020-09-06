GCN Coin Price Down 16% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $5.60. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $50,021.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00469976 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000737 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

