Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009793 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00124563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00223565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01591559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00167486 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 11,642,746 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.