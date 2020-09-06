Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after buying an additional 5,973,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $172,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 68.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Genpact by 47.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 688,537 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. 722,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

