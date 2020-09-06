Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 5,733 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.39% of Kornit Digital worth $52,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 301,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 7.06. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

