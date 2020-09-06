Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 6.01% of Shockwave Medical worth $90,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,701,141.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,184,815 shares of company stock valued at $61,703,088 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $61.54. 727,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

