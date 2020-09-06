Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,545.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.20. The company has a market cap of $1,082.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.