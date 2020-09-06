Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.49% of Natera worth $59,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 281.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.73. 1,129,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,625. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,225.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,656,813 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

