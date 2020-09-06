Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $51.14 Million Stock Position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,371 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Shotspotter worth $51,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

SSTI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.38 million, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. Shotspotter Inc has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.