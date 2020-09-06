Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $74.85 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,742 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Quanterix worth $74,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Quanterix by 32.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,518 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. 242,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,391. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

