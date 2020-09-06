Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $78.63 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $78,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.94. 3,652,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.