Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $88.13 Million Stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,896 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.92% of 1life Healthcare worth $88,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,807 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 262.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,253 shares of company stock worth $17,936,265 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of ONEM stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,480. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

